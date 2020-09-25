Princess Eugenie, husband expecting first child

(WJW) — Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child.

According to a post on Facebook, they are expecting the baby in early 2021.

“The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news,” the post states.

The couple married at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle back in October 2018.

The 28-year-old Eugenie, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, is ninth in line to the British throne.

