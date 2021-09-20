Princess Beatrice gives birth to daughter in London

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, Britain’s Princess Beatrice with her fiance, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, attend the wedding of Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling, in York, England. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP, file)

LONDON (AP) — Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have had a baby daughter, Buckingham Palace said Monday.

The baby, who was born on Saturday at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces (2.78 kilos). Her name was not immediately revealed.

The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed.

The couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.

Beatrice is 10th in the line of succession to the British throne.