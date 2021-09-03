Primary election days away: Here’s what you need to know to cast your vote

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Voters in seven Cuyahoga County communities will soon have a chance to have their voice heard.

The big day to vote in-person at the polls is September 14, but there are a number of ways beforehand where voters can cast their ballot with Vote-by-Mail or early in-person voting.

Here are your voting options:

VOTE-BY-MAIL:

To be counted, Vote-by-Mail ballots must be postmarked on or before September 13, 2021 or be hand-delivered to the Board of Elections by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

A secured ballot drop box is available in the rear parking lot of the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections 24 hours a day.

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING:

Early In-Person Voting hours are listed below and can also be found on the Board of Elections website.

Weekdays; September 7 – September 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 11 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 12 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, September 13 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Board of Elections will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 because of Labor Day.

ELECTION DAY IN-PERSON VOTING:

Polling locations will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Voters should come prepared to provide identification. Acceptable forms of identification include: an unexpired Ohio Driver’s License, State ID Card, Interim Documentation with your former address, Military ID, or current (within the last 12 months) utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck with the voter’s name and present address.

Health and safety measures will be in place and all frequently touched surfaces will be cleaned routinely; Face masks are recommended for all individuals who plan to vote in-person.

Seven candidates running for Cleveland mayor are on the ballot and the two with the most votes in the primary election will appear on the ballot for the general election on Nov. 2.

Voters in surrounding communities also have opportunities to select mayoral candidates as well as city council members:

Bay Village: Voters in City Council Ward 3 will have a Nonpartisan Primary

Cleveland: Voters will have a Nonpartisan Mayoral Primary and City Council Wards 1,2,3,4,5,7,8,11,12, and 17 will have nonpartisan primaries.

Cleveland Heights: Voters will have a Nonpartisan Mayoral Primary.

East Cleveland: Voters will have a Democratic Mayoral Primary.

Garfield Heights: Voters will have a Nonpartisan Mayoral and City Council Ward 6 Primary.

Lakewood: Voters will have a Nonpartisan Primary for Member of City Council at Large and Municipal Court Judge.

Solon: Voters will have a nonpartisan City Council Ward 4 Primary.

