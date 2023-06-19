HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) — Hudson Police are trying to identify a suspect who set fire to a Pride flag earlier this month.

It was under the cover of darkness on June 11, that the arsonist crept up to the front porch of a home and set the flag on fire.

Surveillance photos obtained by Fox 8 News show that the flag hanging from a pole attached to the house slowly burned for a long period of time.

State Representative Casey Weinstein, (D) District 34, who lives in Hudson, told Fox 8, “Truly just fortunate that the entire home didn’t catch on fire, but this was a deliberate act of bigotry, it was a hate crime, and you know it could have killed people.”

Rep. Weinstein said the homeowner is a fellow U.S. military veteran and shared the news about the burning of the Pride flag to make it clear that she will not be intimidated.

However, she also told the state lawmaker that she and her family are concerned about the climate that may have inspired the arsonist to commit the hate crime.

“They’re worried, they’re scared about the divisiveness and the hatred that they’re seeing out there being spoken by ‘leaders’ in our state and in our nation, and they are seeing the effects in their lives,” said Rep. Weinstein In response to the arson.

We are told Hudson Police are stepping up their patrols in the surrounding neighborhood and reminding residents to be vigilant, in case the arsonist attempts to strike again.

The Mayor of Hudson and the City Council issued a statement that reads in part, “We are a community that is proud to celebrate our differences and to welcome everyone with open arms. The burning of this Pride flag is a direct attack on our values and on our community.”

If the arsonist believes that the crime has intimidated anyone in Hudson, Rep. Weinstein said there is evidence that it has not. He points out that the Pride flag that was burned has been replaced and a resident has started a campaign to hand out more flags in a demonstration of solidarity with the family that was targeted.

“This is why we need to share it and we need to stand loudly, in my view, and condemn it, call it what it is, which is a hate crime, and stand with our LGBTQ community and let them know that we support them,” said Rep. Weinstein.

Anyone with information about the burning of the flag is asked to call Hudson Police or Crime Stoppers.