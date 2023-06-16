HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – Hudson police confirmed they are investigating after residents reported a Pride Flag was burned on their front porch in the early hours of June 11 on Colony Drive.

Hudson Police Chief Perry Tabak tells the Fox 8 I-Team the matter is still under investigation.

According to the report, the victim told police someone burnt their “LGBT pride flag” while it was still mounted on the house.

Security video was given to police. Police are not yet releasing the video.

State Rep. Casey Weinstein, (D) District 34, who lives in Hudson, says he is saddened about the apparent “hate crime.”

“It illustrates the real world impact of the bullying, rhetoric and legislation at the Statehouse that targets the LGBTQ community,” Weinstein said.

“I want my constituents who are rightfully worried to know that I have their back, as do so many in our community! “

Police have increased patrols in the victim’s neighborhood.