Prices soar to over $4 at Strongsville gas pumps

Watch previously aired video for more about how sanctions on Russia will impact gas prices

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Gas prices in Northeast Ohio skyrocketed on Saturday as the national average continues to rise.

The Marathon station at the corner of SR 82 and Howe Road in Strongsville is selling regular at $4.09 a gallon and premium is $4.99 a gallon.

Saturday’s AAA national gas average is $3.922 with Ohio’s average slightly lower at $3.768.

One week ago, Ohio’s average was $3.333 and $3.264 one month ago.

Gas prices are expected to continue rising.

“Consumers should prepare in case gasoline prices rise even further,” said Jim Garrity, director of public affairs, AAA East Central. “At this point, all eyes are on crude oil, which accounts for 50 to 60 cents of each dollar you spend at the pump. But we’re right around the corner from demand increasing and the sale of summer blend gasoline, which are both trends that typically push prices higher in the spring.”

The highest recorded statewide average was on May 4, 2011 at $4.159 for regular unleaded and $4.750 for diesel.

Check out GasBuddy for gas prices in your area.