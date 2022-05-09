CLEVELAND (WJW) — National gas prices were sent soaring on Monday to $4.32 – a penny less than the record high set on March 11. That’s a 20 cent jump in the past two weeks.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Americans began feeling pain at the pump days later, according to a release from AAA.

Now another gas price spike has hit drivers again with the switch-over to summer gas prices.

In the summer, when temperatures can exceed 100°F in many locations, it is important that gasoline has the right blend and volatility, or the measurement on how easily a liquid will change into a vapor.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requires lower-volatility summer gasoline, but aside from any government regulation, it’s best for car owners to ensure that the fuel does not vaporize in the fuel system. If it does, the engine can stop running, EIA says.

Refiners made the switch to summer-grade gasoline that cuts down on smog in time for the May 1 compliance date, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The EIA says the federally mandated dates for summer-grade gasoline are May 1 to September 15 for refiners and terminals and June 1 to September 15 for gasoline retailers.

Slightly lower the national average, Ohio’s average is at $4.09.

Some Cleveland-area gas stations still have prices hitting below the $4 mark, according to GasBuddy:

Sheetz on OH-306 in Willoughby is at $3.85

Circle K on Chester Road in Avon is at $3.85

Circle K on Vine Street in Willougby is at $3.87

Friendship Food Stores on Beechwood Drive in Elyria is at $3.88

Sunoco on Lakeshore Boulevard in Eastlake is at $3.89

Clark on Euclid Avenue in Wickliffe is at $3.92

To find low gas prices near you, click here.