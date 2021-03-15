Price of gas up 25 cents a gallon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW/AP) – The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline has jumped 25 cents a gallon in three weeks.

The average price is now $2.89.

In Ohio, the average is lower at $2.70, according to AAA.

Some of the highest prices in Northeast Ohio are in Geauga, Medina, Ashland, and Holmes counties.

According to industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the price spike is due to higher crude oil costs, the lingering effect of power outages that caused several Texas refineries to shut down or reduce operations last month and surging prices on credits for a renewable fuel.

AAA cites increased demand and spring break.

The price at the pump has climbed 72 cents since Nov. 20.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.86 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.48 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.