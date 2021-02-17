Price at the pump could jump by 20 cents due to extreme cold in the South, experts say

*Watch the video above to see the snow in Texas.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you’re planning to fill up your gas tank, you may want to do it soon.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices are expected to go up in the coming days.

“The national average price of gasoline may jump 10-20 cents per gallon from its current price of $2.54 per gallon over the next two weeks as millions of barrels of refining capacity has gone offline due to the extreme cold in the South,” experts said.

An increase in prices could lead the national average to rise to $2.65-$2.75 per gallon, which are some of the highest prices since 2019 and the highest seasonal prices in over five years.

Data shows that 11 refineries in Texas and one in Kansas have at least partially shut down due to the extremely cold weather. Refineries in the South aren’t used to those conditions.

“Every day that these refineries are not operating the country is consuming more gasoline than it produces, swiftly impacting inventories,” experts explained.

Gas prices will be higher in markets those refineries serve. Here in Ohio, they will be slightly less.

GasBuddy also reports that the national average could rise to $3 per gallon by Memorial Day weekend as refineries start the switch over to EPA-mandated cleaner summer fuels.

“While a $3/gal national average is far from guaranteed, the odds are certainly rising. The market could get doused in cold water, however, should OPEC, which controls a third of global oil production, raise production in the weeks or months ahead,” they noted.