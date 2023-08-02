*The video above is about fans enjoying Browns’ training camp Tuesday*

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Browns are back in town to play football, not in Cleveland just yet, but in Canton Thursday at 8 p.m.

The Cleveland Browns will take on the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Both teams feature high profile quarterbacks but don’t expect either one of them to play.

Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski said Deshaun Watson will sit out the game, and Jets head coach Robert Saleh (who also interviewed for the Browns head coaching job when Stefanski was hired) said 18 year NFL veteran Aaron Rodgers will also not play.

The Jets acquired long time Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a trade earlier this year. Rodgers has been in the league 18 years and has won one Super Bowl.

As most fans are aware, starters don’t usually play during preseason games because coaches want to reduce the risk of injury before the regular season starts.

“The bulk of the reps will go to our starters as we ease back on the players who will be playing in this game,” Stefanski said Tuesday during Q&A with the media.

“Speaking of the game, Kellen Mond will start at quarterback, Dorian Thompson-Robinson will play the second half,” Stefanski said.

“I’m really excited about playing because this is the first time I’ll be putting on a Browns’ jersey in a game,” Mond said Tuesday.

Mond, 24, joined the Browns last season and spent most of his time as the quarterback of the practice squad.

The Browns’ newest quarterback, Dorian-Thompson was selected by the Browns in the 2023 draft.

The 23-year-old rookie quarterback from UCLA will wear #17, that’s the same number Brown’s star quarterback Brian Sipe wore in the 1980s.

Will we see any starters? “It’ll really be backups,” Stefanski said.

The Jets will get their first look at their first round draft pick in his first NFL game when they play defensive end Will McDonald. McDonald holds the most sacks in Iowa State history.

The Browns defense will be put to the test by the Jets newest speedster wide receiver Cedric Tillman. The rookie receiver was drafted in the third round after establishing himself in college as a standout with the University of Tennessee.

The HOF game is part of enshrinement week which is expected to draw a record breaking crowd to Canton this week with a busy schedule of events.

The Browns and Jets will meet again in the regular season in Cleveland on December 28.

Cleveland’s second pre-season game is at home against the Washington Commanders August 11.

The Browns’ first regular season game is at home against the Cincinnati Bengals September 10.

