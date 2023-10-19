(WJW) – Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton, 55, has suffered a “pretty scary setback” in her fight against a rare form of pneumonia.

FOX 8‘s sister station, WBOY, reported earlier this month the West Virginia native was in an Intensive Care Unit and “fighting for her life.“

A recent video update posted to Instagram by Retton’s daughter, Shayla Schrepfer, said earlier this week Retton was on the “up and up” and the family was “excited and seeing so much progress.” But, unfortunately, experienced a “pretty scary setback” and was still in the ICU.

FILE- Mary Lou Retton reacts to applause after her performance at the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles on Aug. 3, 1984. Retton. 55, is in intensive care in a Texas hospital fighting a rare form of pneumonia, according to her daughter McKenna Kelley. (AP Photo/Suzanne Vlamis, File)

Schrepfer didn’t elaborate on what took place but said they are “working through some things.”

She went on to thank everyone for their ongoing support. The Associated Press previously reported that donations have poured into a fundraiser set up to help offset medical expenses after the family said Retton did not have medical insurance.

“I’m getting so many messages and emails and it’s just so great to see people love on her,” said Schrepfer.

