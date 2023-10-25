SEDONA, Arizona (WJW) – A prestigious golf course in Arizona is trashed.

The culprit? A herd of javelina.

KPNX in Pheonix reports the Seven Canyons Golf Club “has a lot more than 18 holes now.”

Just take a look at the damage below. A video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, by Em Casey and shared via Storyful shows dug-up mounds of turf.

According to local reports, most of the damage was done to about four or five holes of the course and repairs would require potential weeks of work.

Never heard of a Javelina?

They’re boar-like animals and are common in much of central and southern Arizona.

A Chaco peccary and its mother are pictured in their enclosure on May 13, 2015 in Friedrichsfelde zoo in Berlin. AFP PHOTO / DPA / STEPHANIE PILICK +++ GERMAN OUT (Photo credit should read STEPHANIE PILICK/DPA/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, “Javelina usually cause only minor problems for people by surprising them or eating a few plants. However, people should NEVER feed javelina. This can cause them to become regular visitors and lose their fear of people, creating problems for the neighborhood.”

Javelina are “highly social animals” and often live in herds of a dozen or more, according to the U.S. National Park Service.