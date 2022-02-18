President’s Day in Northeast Ohio; Here’s what’s closed

CLEVELAND (WJW) — On Monday, the third week in February, our nation will celebrate President’s Day, sometimes referred to as George Washington’s birthday.

Usually, businesses stay open and even have specials and sales, but most public organizations will close. Here’s a list of some of them:

Federal buildings : Closed

: Closed US post offices : Closed

: Closed Banks : Most are closed but they are not required to, so it’s best to call ahead. Remember, you can use the ATM or bank online.

: Most are closed but they are not required to, so it’s best to call ahead. Remember, you can use the ATM or bank online. Libraries : Cleveland Public Library: closed

: Cleveland Public Library: closed RTA : Busses still run during the week, but offices are closed

: Busses still run during the week, but offices are closed Trash collection : Even if your city hall is closed, trash pick-up might still be on schedule, including residents in Cleveland. Other cities, including Lakewood and Cleveland Heights, are delaying trash pick up for one day. It’s best to check your city’s website ahead of time.

: Even if your city hall is closed, trash pick-up might still be on schedule, including residents in Cleveland. Other cities, including Lakewood and Cleveland Heights, are delaying trash pick up for one day. It’s best to check your city’s website ahead of time. Schools: Closed

The next federal holiday isn’t until May 30 when our nation will commemorate Memorial Day to remember those who gave their lives serving our county. It kicks off the unofficial start to summer.