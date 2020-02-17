Presidents Day 2020: What’s open and closed

(CNN) — For many Americans, Presidents Day has become synonymous to a day of big savings as many retailers roll out their winter clearance sales.

But the third Monday of every February is a day to remember the nation’s presidents, especially the first one. In fact, the day’s official name is Washington’s Birthday after President George Washington, whose birth date was February 22, 1732.

While the federal holiday allows many of us a long weekend to get some extra errands in, it also means a variety of services will be closed. Check this list to see what’s open and closed on February 17, 2020.

Most banks are closed

Most banks follow the holiday schedule of the Federal Reserve System, so they will be closed. That includes most Bank of America, Chase and Wells Fargo bank locations. But if you need to take out some cash, ATMs will be operating. Investors will also need to pause any trading as the stock market and bond market are closed.

Post office is closed

With the exception of a few select locations, US Postal Service offices will be closed. There will be no mail delivery to homes and businesses except Priority Mail Express, which is delivered 365 days a year, according to USPS. If you need something delivered, both UPS and FedEx are operating. But FedEx will have modified service for FedEx Express and SmartPost.

Government agencies are closed

If you need to renew your license, Monday is not the day to go, as most DMV offices will be closed. Other nonessential government agencies, including courts and city halls also are closed.

Most retail and grocery stores, restaurants are open

Many stores and retailers are offering big savings for Presidents Day as they clear their shelves of winter products for spring. This means most malls and retail stores are open. Also open are most restaurants and grocery stores. But check with your local stores, as hours may differ by location.

Schools are closed

Don’t drop your kid off at school on Presidents Day because most public schools are closed. As for colleges, many will stay in session, so students should check their university website.