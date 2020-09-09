Presidential candidate profile: Donald Trump

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A look at key policies of President Donald Trump, a Republican, as he faces Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for a second term.

Bio

Donald Trump was born in New York City in 1946. He attended Fordham University and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Finance and Commerce. After that be started working for his father’s business and eventually founded the Trump Organization, which is comprised of 500 companies involving resorts, hotels, residential properties and more. In the 1980s, he invested in the casino business in Atlantic City. Trump launched the reality TV show “The Apprentice” in 2004. It ran for 15 seasons.

Trump married his first wife, Ivana, in 1977 and the couple had three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. They divorced in 1992 and the following year, his new wife, Marla Maples, gave birth to their daughter Tiffany. Trump has been married to Melania Knauss since 2005. They have a son together named Barron.

Trump announced his presidential campaign in 2015 with his slogan “Make America Great Again.” He defeated Hillary Clinton to become president, without ever holding pervious political office.

Trump is the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

Running Mate

Mike Pence began his career by practicing law. He ran failed campaigns for Congress in 1988 and 1990 before becoming a radio show host and serving as president of the Indiana Policy Review Foundation.

Pence was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2000 and was elected governor of Indiana in 2013.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence give a thumbs up after speaking on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Charlotte Convention Center on August 24, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The four-day event is themed “Honoring the Great American Story.” (Photo by Chris Carlson-Pool/Getty Images)

Health Care

President Trump repealed the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate, which forced people to buy expensive insurance and taxed those who couldn’t afford it. According to his website, the FDA has approved the largest number of generic drugs in history to lower the cost of prescriptions.

He signed a six-year extension of the Children’s Health Insurance Program to fund health care for 9 million.

The President also addressed drug addiction by creating a bipartisan commission and directing the Department of Health and Human Services to declare the opioid crisis a public health emergency.

Education

President Donald Trump’s proposed budgets made school choice a priority through more than $1 billion in funding, his campaign website says. He also proposed a federal tax credit on donations that fund scholarships to private and vocational schools, and apprenticeship programs.

His administration implemented year-round distribution of Pell grants to give low-income students access to funds over summer and winter breaks. The Trump Administration also reformed student loan services to lower costs and brought in experts to modernize FSA.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Economy

Trump’s campaign website says his administration’s policies generated 6 million new jobs, the unemployment rate fell to its lowest point in 50 years and wages grew. He also boasts GDP growth.

“There are more than a million more job openings than unemployed persons in the U.S.” the website says.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act provided tax relief for 82 percent of middle-class families, doubled the Child Tax Credit, nearly doubled the standard deduction and cut taxes for small businesses.

Foreign Policy

Much of Trump’s foreign policy involves cracking down on what he calls trade cheaters and promoting fair trade. According to his campaign website, the President acted to protect America’s steel and aluminum industries by imposing tariffs and strengthening domestic production. He says his administration renegotiated the North American Free Trade Agreement and litigated the World Trade Organization.

Trump touts his trips to Asia, Europe and the Middle East to promote America’s interests.

Immigration

Part of his 2016 campaign focused on immigration, specifically along the Mexican border. He called on Congress to fund a wall along that border, close legal loopholes that allow illegal immigration and end chain migration, according to his website. He acted against the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and rescinded the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans program. The President also declared a national emergency, giving him powers to enforce security on the border.

Since taking office, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has arrested more than 269,000 illegal aliens, his website says. He also signed an executive order disqualifying sanctuary cities from receiving federal grants.

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Criminal Justice

Trump has frequently emphasized the importance of law and order. During his administration, the Department of Justice announced more than $98 million in grant funding to help hire 802 full-time officers, and restored state and local law enforcement access to Defense Department surplus equipment.

Trump’s campaign website states he’s reshaped American courts through his appointment of conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. He’s also appointed more than 50 circuit and appeals court judges.

(Above policies based on candidate’s website)

Click here to get caught up on the latest headlines