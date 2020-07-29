President Trump’s law and order initiative targets crime in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – “Operation Legend” and its role in Cleveland will be detailed by federal authorities in Northeast Ohio Wednesday.

Justin Herdman, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, is scheduled to hold a press conference at the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 10 a.m.

federal authorities in Cleveland expected to speak tomorrow regarding new federal initiative on violent crime and how it will be conducted in NE Ohio — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) July 28, 2020

President Trump announced last week that he was sending federal agents to Kansas City, Chicago, and Albuquerque.

The initiative is named for LeGend Taliferro.

The 4-year-old boy was shot and killed while sleeping in his bed on June 29 in Kansas City.

“To LeGend’s family: We cannot even begin to imagine your anguish and your sorrow, but we solemnly promise to honor LeGend, and we will be every day to save the lives of America’s children. Under Operation LeGend, we will also soon send federal law enforcement to other cities that need help,” President Trump said in a press conference last week.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in the Western District of Missouri says federal agents and local police have arrested more than 50 people in connection with the operation.

For those keeping score at home … federal agents and their local law enforcement partners in #OperationLeGendKC made 50+ arrests this past week. They seized 15 guns, heroin, meth, marijuana, pills. @kcpolice @FBIKansasCity @ATFKansasCity @DEASTLOUISDiv @USMarshalsHQ — U.S. Attorney WDMO (@USAO_WDMO) July 28, 2020

LeGend’s mother spoke at the White House during the announcement.

“My one and only child who fought through open heart surgery at four months is gone due to senseless gun violence,” Charon Powell said.

“Children are supposed to be our future and our son didn’t make it to kindergarten.”

The president said the Department of Justice will provide $61 million in grants to hire hundreds of new police officers in cities that are the focus of Operation Legend.

“We will never defund the police. We will hire more great police. We want to make law enforcement stronger, not weaker,” the president said.

How feds will be involved in local law enforcement’s operations in Northeast Ohio will likely be detailed in the press conference Wednesday morning.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Police Chief Calvin Williams said last week no federal troops are coming to the city.

