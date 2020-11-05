President Trump’s campaign to hold news conference in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Trump campaign announced it will hold a news conference in Las Vegas Thursday morning.

According to a news release, it will be at 11:30 a.m. EST in front of the Clark County Election Department and will include former Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, Chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp and Nevada GOP Chair Michael McDonald.

Democrat Joe Biden is pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House. Biden’s victories in the Great Lakes states leave him at 264, meaning he is one battleground state away — any will do — from becoming president-elect.

With just a handful of states still up for grabs, Trump tried to press his case in court in some key swing states. It was unclear if any of his campaign’s legal maneuvering over balloting would succeed in shifting the race in his favor.

Thursday, he tweeted:

STOP THE COUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

Trump, with 214 electoral votes, faces a much higher hurdle. To reach 270, he needs to claim all four remaining battlegrounds: Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada.

More election results are expected to be released today and could determine the outcome of the presidential race.

LATEST HEADLINES ON FOX8.COM: