President Trump weighs in on Indians potential name change, calling the move ‘politically correct’

WASHINGTON (WJW) — President Donald Trump is weighing in on the potential name change of the Cleveland Indians baseball team.

Today, the president took to Twitter, saying that a decision to change the Cleveland team’s name, along with Washington, D.C., football team, would be a “politically correct” move.

They name teams out of STRENGTH, not weakness, but now the Washington Redskins & Cleveland Indians, two fabled sports franchises, look like they are going to be changing their names in order to be politically correct. Indians, like Elizabeth Warren, must be very angry right now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

Yesterday, Cleveland Indians skipper Terry Francona spoke with the press about the possibility of a name change, saying he would favor a new nickname for the club and that he’s not too old to change his thinking.

Team leadership sent out a statement Friday expressing the need for the change, saying they are “committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name.”

Last year, the team has done away with the Chief Wahoo mascot on all of its official team uniforms. As seen in the video above, Cleveland fans fall on both sides of the argument.

Amid the discussion, the Cleveland team is back at Progressive Field for spring training 2.0.

