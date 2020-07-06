1  of  4
President Trump weighs in on Indians potential name change, calling the move ‘politically correct’

WASHINGTON (WJW) — President Donald Trump is weighing in on the potential name change of the Cleveland Indians baseball team.

Today, the president took to Twitter, saying that a decision to change the Cleveland team’s name, along with Washington, D.C., football team, would be a “politically correct” move.

Yesterday, Cleveland Indians skipper Terry Francona spoke with the press about the possibility of a name change, saying he would favor a new nickname for the club and that he’s not too old to change his thinking.

Indians manager Terry Francona favors nickname change for club

Team leadership sent out a statement Friday expressing the need for the change, saying they are “committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name.”

Cleveland Indians say they are open to discussions about future of team name

Last year, the team has done away with the Chief Wahoo mascot on all of its official team uniforms. As seen in the video above, Cleveland fans fall on both sides of the argument.

Amid the discussion, the Cleveland team is back at Progressive Field for spring training 2.0.

Baseball is back: MLB sets 60-game schedule, opens July 23 or 24

