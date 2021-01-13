President Trump urges ‘no violence’ in light of reports of more demonstrations

(WJW/AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday released a statement calling for “no violence” one week after deadly Capitol riots.

The statement says:

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You.”

The President is on the verge of being impeached for a second time, with an afternoon vote expected in the House.

He faces a single charge, “incitement of insurrection,” after telling a mob of loyalists to, as he put it, “fight like hell” against election results.

The subsequent attack on the U.S. Capitol turned deadly and delayed finalizing Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.

Security is exceptionally tight at the Capitol, beefed up by armed National Guard troops, with secure perimeters set up and metal-detector screenings required for lawmakers entering the House chamber. A small number of Republicans are supporting impeachment along with the Democrats.

READ MORE HEADLINES ON FOX8.COM: