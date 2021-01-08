President Trump tweets he ‘will not be going to the inauguration’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) — President Donald Trump says he will not attend the inauguration of Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

Trump tweeted the announcement Friday morning, saying: “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

The announcement comes after violent riots at the Capitol following a Trump rally earlier this week.

Since the riots, multiple lawmakers and government officials have called for Trump to be removed from office using the 25th Amendment.

A source previously told the Associated Press that Vice President Mike Pence does plan to attend the inauguration.

On Thursday, Trump delivered a video statement admitting his presidency would soon end — though he declined to mention Biden by name or explicitly state he had lost.

“A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20,” Trump said in the video.

Biden’s transition team had no immediate comment on Trump’s announcement. But Jen Psaki, the president-elect’s incoming White House press secretary, said last month that whether Trump attended the inauguration was not top of mind for Biden.

