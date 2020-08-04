President Trump touring Whirlpool factory in Ohio this week

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – President Donald Trump will visit Ohio this week.

It will be his first visit to the Buckeye State since the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump will visit Whirlpool Corp.’s washing machine factory in Clyde.

Air Force One will touch down in Cleveland Thursday afternoon.

The president officially kicked off his 2020 campaign in Toledo in January.

Sen. Rob Portman welcomed the news of the president’s visit.

Pleased @realDonaldTrump will be visiting Whirlpool’s Clyde factory on Thursday. Since joining the Senate in 2011, I’ve successfully helped Whirlpool’s world-class workforce compete on a level playing field w foreign competitors & I'll continue working on their behalf. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) August 4, 2020

