President Trump to visit medical distributor in Pennsylvania Thursday

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WJW) – President Donald Trump is scheduled to travel to Pennsylvania Thursday.

He is expected to tour Owens and Minor, Inc.

Air Force One is scheduled to touch down at 1 p.m.

Owens & Minor distributes medical supplies throughout the U.S.

The company is headquartered in Virginia and employs about 15,000 people.

President and CEO Edward Pesicka said the company significantly ramped up its mask and gown production in late January.

He said N95 mask production has increased by 300%

Owens & Minor is a member of the White House COVID-19 Supply Chain Stabilization Task Force.

“That’s part of the issue we’re running into: Is even with a significant ramp-up in supply, there’s still that demand that is much greater than that supply,” Pesicka said at a press conference at the White House in March.

President Trump says he is looking forward to the visit.

Looking forward to being in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. I love the State, and for very good reason! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020

Owens and Minor, Inc. is one of the companies that received a Pentagon contract in April to make N95 face masks for medical workers under the Defense Production Act.