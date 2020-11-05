President Trump speaks from White House as vote count continues

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WJW)– President Donald Trump will delivered remarks from the White House on Thursday.

The President took to Twitter earlier on Thursday with more claims of voter fraud.

Votes in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina are still being tallied. The Associated Press called the state of Arizona for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign were dismissed in Michigan and Georgia.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com:

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Trending Topics

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral