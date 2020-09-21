President Trump to meet with Ohio voters in two campaign stops Monday

(WJW) – President Donald Trump is kicking off the week in the Buckeye State.

He has two stops planned in Ohio.

The President will visit Wright Bros. Aero Inc. in Vandalia Monday around 4:30 p.m.

The facility is a logistics company with the Dayton International Airport.

The event is private.

From there, President Trump will head to Swanton.

There the president is holding an event called “The Great American Comeback.”

This event is open to the public, but tickets must be reserved to attend.

Doors open at 4 p.m. The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Registering for tickets includes a COVID-19 waiver, stating that attendees won’t hold the president or venue responsible if they become sick.

FOX 8 crews will also be at the event and stream the speech live on FOX8.com.

The President will debate presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden in Cleveland later this month.

The first presidential debate is set for Sept. 29 at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion. Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace will moderate.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8