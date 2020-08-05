President Trump holding coronavirus news briefing

WASHINGTON (WJW/AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to hold a briefing from the White House Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. He is expected to provide an update on the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday’s briefing comes as bipartisan talks on a huge COVID-19 response bill continue in Washington.

A long slog remains, but the White House is offering some movement in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s direction on aid to states and local governments and unemployment insurance benefits.

Top Democrats and Trump administration officials had a 90-minute meeting Wednesday to address the aid package, which is expected to include a second round of $1,200 direct payments. Democrats declared more progress on reaching common ground. The Trump team agreed and highlighted its offer to extend a moratorium on evictions from federally subsidized housing through the end of the year.

President Trump also held a press briefing on Tuesday. He encouraged voters in the critical swing state of Florida to vote by mail after months of criticizing the practice, and only days after threatening to sue Nevada over a new vote-by-mail law.

His encouragement follows a surge in Democratic requests to vote for mail in Florida. Democrats currently have about 1.9 million Floridians signed up to vote by mail this November, almost 600,000 more than the Republicans’ 1.3 million, according to the Florida Secretary of State.

More voters during this year’s primary elections opted to vote by mail, and several states relaxed restrictions for voting absentee through the mail. Trump himself voted by mail in the Florida primary earlier this year.

Five states have relied on mail-in ballots since even before the coronavirus pandemic raised concerns about voting in person, but there is no evidence to support Trump’s assertion that voting by mail leads to widespread fraud.

Trump had previously gone so far as to suggest by tweet that the November election should be delayed “until people can properly, securely and safely vote.”

