President Trump to hold news conference in New Jersey

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (WJW) — President Donald Trump is expected to hold a press conference in New Jersey late Saturday afternoon.

The President tweeted, “News Conference at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy!

News Conference at 5:30 P.M. Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2020

President Trump held a press conference at the White House on Friday before leaving for New York to visit his brother, Robert Trump, who is hospitalized at the New York-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center in Manhattan.

“I hope he’s okay,” Trump said shortly before arriving at the hospital. “He’s having a tough time.” The hospital visit came ahead of the President’s trip to his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The White House did not immediately release details about why Robert Trump, who is 72, had been hospitalized, but officials said that he was seriously ill.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HEADLINES, BELOW: