Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW)-- President Donald Trump signed the book of a very brave girl.

Teeba Furat Marlowe's book called "A Brave Face" was delivered to the President's desk on Monday and he signed a copy.

Teeba was severely injured by a roadside bomb in Iraq and was brought to Northeast Ohio for treatment.

Teeba's mom, Barb, tells FOX 8 News the President will be sending the book back to them along with the pen he used to sign it.

Teeba's book tells her amazing story of survival.

**Read more, here**