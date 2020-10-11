President Trump says he’s now ‘immune’ to COVID-19 during interview on FOX News

WASHINGTON (WJW) — President Donald Trump said during an interview on Sunday Morning Futures that he is now immune to COVID-19.

Trump announced on Oct. 2 that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive.

His doctor had him admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland out of precaution after experiencing some mild symptoms. He spent three nights there receiving an experimental treatment before heading back to the White House.

“It looks like I am immune for I don’t know, maybe a long time or maybe a short time. It could be a life time, nobody really knows but I am immune,” said Trump.

A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2020

Anchor Maria Bartiromo asked the president about the in-person event he hosted on the White House lawn Saturday, which critics thought was reckless.

Trump defended the decision and said he had no contact with anyone in the crowd.

“I was on a balcony. The closest person was probably a couple of hundred feet away and they were down on grass, there was no one even close to me,” he said.

He went on to reiterate that he is immune and said he feels “really good.” He also credited the experimental medication he received while in the hospital and said he hopes it will soon be made available to the public.

President Trump is scheduled to host his first rally since the diagnosis in Florida on Monday.

*You can watch a portion of the interview in the video above.*

