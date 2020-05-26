President Trump says he’s no longer taking hydroxychloroquine

(WJW) – In an interview with “Full Measure,” President Donald Trump said he had “just finished” taking hydroxychloroquine.

The president said on May 18 that he was taking daily doses of the drug.

hydroxychloroquine is used to prevent or treat malaria and had also been used to treat arthritis and lupus.

The drug was also being used to treat seriously ill COVID-19 patients until recently.

However, the medical journal The Lancet recently published an observational study that said patients who received the drug were more likely to die.

Following that publication, the World Health Organization announced it was temporarily halting studying the drug as a potential coronavirus treatment.

The president said he took the drug for two weeks.

“By the way, I’m still here,” the president said in response to a question about his decision to take the drug.

