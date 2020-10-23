President Trump returns to Ohio on Saturday

(Watch coverage of the final presidential debate from Thursday night in the video player above)

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– President Donald Trump will be back in the Buckeye State on Saturday.

He will be joined by Pickaway County Commissioner Brian Stewart, and Ohio Supreme Court Justices Sharon Kennedy and Judi French for a “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” in Circleville. Doors open at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center at 1 p.m.

The rally follows the final debate between Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Thursday night. The two sparred over coronavirus, racism and health care in exchanges that were much more subdued than the first debate weeks ago.

Vice President Mike Pence’s had campaign stops in Ohio this week, holding events in Cincinnati and Swanton.

Vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris plans to visit Cleveland on Saturday. Details about that event have not been released.

