President Trump releases Easter message asking citizens to bring family together during COVID-19 outbreak

WASHINGTON (WJW) — President Donald Trump is urging Americans to come together as a family during the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump posted an Easter message on Twitter reminding citizens that we are in this together.

“We’re winning the battle, we’re winning the war,” the President said. “We’ll be back together in churches right next to each other. Celebrate. Bring the family together like no other. We have a lot to be thankful for.”

On Saturday, President Trump told FOX News that he wants to rebuild the US to honor those who lost their lives to the coronavirus.

More than 20,000 Americans have died from the virus.

