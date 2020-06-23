Breaking News
President Trump promises prison time for anyone who vandalizes a monument

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) – President Donald Trump says anyone who has vandalized a monument, statue, or any other federal property in the U.S. will go to prison.

He made the announcement in a tweet Tuesday morning.

He says there will be no exceptions and that violators will spend up to 10 years in prison.

This comes after multiple incidents across the nation.

Christopher Columbus statue at Virginia park torn down, thrown into lake

Monday night protestors in Washington, D.C. tried to topple a statue of former president Andrew Jackson but were stopped by police.

A Christopher Columbus statue was vandalized last week in Columbus before it could be removed from the Columbus State campus.

City of Columbus removing statue of Christopher Columbus from city hall

Demonstrators also covered the Ohio Statehouse in red handprints to symbolize “blood on officer’s hands.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incidents in Columbus.

