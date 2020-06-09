President Trump plans to relaunch campaign rallies in two weeks

(CNN) — President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is set to relaunch in-person campaign rallies in the next two weeks, campaign manager Brad Parscale confirmed to CNN.

“Americans are ready to get back to action and so is President Trump. The Great American Comeback is real and the rallies will be tremendous. You’ll again see the kind of crowds and enthusiasm that Sleepy Joe Biden can only dream of,” Parscale said in a statement.

The exact time and locations of the rallies have yet to be determined, but the campaign is in the process of outlining possible dates and venues. Politico first reported the return of the rallies.

The President has not held a rally since March, when the coronavirus pandemic halted in-person campaigning. (You can watch some of his 2016 Cleveland campaign stop in the video above.)

He is set to hold his first in-person fundraisers at the end of this week.

His field operation began in-person campaign work this week.

