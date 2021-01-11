President Trump orders flags flown at half-staff to honor Capitol officers, law enforcement across country

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 18: The flag at White House is at half staff in recognition of Representative John Lewis on July 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. Rep. John Lewis survived a brutal beating by police during a landmark 1965 march in Selma, Alabama, to become a towering figure of the civil rights movement and a longtime US congressman, has died at the age of 80. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) — President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation ordering the American flag be flown at half-staff as a sign of respect to two Capitol police officers who died following Wednesday’s riots along with to law enforcement across the country.

The proclamation states the flag will be flown at half staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds until sunset on Jan. 13.

The statement says in full:

“As a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and all Capitol Police Officers and law enforcement across this great Nation, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, January 13, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this tenth day of January, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fifth.”



Protesters attended a rally by President Trump near the White House Wednesday before heading to Capitol Hill, where lawmakers were scheduled to confirm Joe Biden’s presidential victory. The mob swiftly broke through police barriers, smashed windows and paraded through the halls, sending lawmakers into hiding.

It has led lawmakers to demand a review of operations and an FBI briefing over what they called a “terrorist attack.” Several arrests have been made. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday the House plans to proceed with legislation to impeach the president.

