President Trump, Ivanka made donations to Harris’s campaign in 2014

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KRON) – President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka donated money to re-elect Senator Kamala Harris as Attorney General back in 2014, according to records.
Three donations were made under their names for thousands of dollars:
- Sept. 26, 2011: Donald J. Trump donated $5,000
- Feb. 20, 2013: Donald J. Trump donated $1,000
- June 3, 2014: Ivanka Trump donated $2,000
On Tuesday, Senator Kamala Harris was announced as presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate.
Harris is the first Black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket.
The news was confirmed on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. Biden called Harris “a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants.”
