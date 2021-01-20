President Trump grants clemency to rappers Lil Wayne, Kodak Black

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — In his final hours in office, President Donald Trump has granted clemency to rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, along with the former Mayor of Detroit Kwame Kilpatrick, Reuters reports, citing a senior administration official.
Lil Wayne pleaded guilty last month to possessing a loaded, gold-plated handgun when his chartered jet landed in Miami in December 2019. He faced a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
Kodak Black, 23, who was born Bill Kahan Kapri, is in federal prison for making a false statement in order to buy a firearm.
Kilpatrick was convicted on federal racketeering and other charges in Detroit.
Reuters contributed to this report.