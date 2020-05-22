President Trump donates portion of salary to HHS to aid in nation’s battle against COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WJW) — President Donald Trump will be donating a portion of his salary to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to help the nation battle the coronavirus.

Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany shared the news during a White House briefing Friday afternoon.

She says Trump’s salary will be used to help develop new therapies for treating and preventing COVID-19. He also wants to honor those who have lost their lives to the virus.

In March, he also donated his Q4 2019 of salary to HHS to help the coronavirus.

Since taking office, Trump has donated his salary to various government agencies, organizations and initiatives.

Previously, he donated parts of his salary to efforts including combating opioid addiction, a camp promoting science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers, and restoration projects at Antietam National Battlefield.

He has previously donated to the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Transportation, the National Park Service, the Department of Education and the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

