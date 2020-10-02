President Trump did not transfer power under 25th Amendment ahead of hospital stay

WASHINGTON (WJW/AP) — President Donald Trump has not evoked the 25th Amendment in wake of his upcoming stay at Walter Reed Military Medical Center.

The President boarded Marine One Friday evening and headed to the military hospital as a precautionary measure after testing positive for COVID-19. Officials say Trump did not transfer presidential power to Vice President Mike Pence.

White House medical experts say Trump is doing fairly well and has mild coronavirus symptoms. He remains “fatigued” and has been injected with an experimental antibody drug combination.

Trump plans to continue working from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to continue his official duties.

Medical experts reassured Nexstar NewsNation Friday that Trump will receive the best medical care possible.

Dr. James Baker, Prof. of Allergy & Immunology at the University of Michigan, predicts that Trump will likely be given an antiviral drug that has shown to be effective in fighting COVID-19, as well as steroids. These treatments would be in addition to the experimental antibody treatment Trump already received.

Meanwhile, Constitutional Law Expert Joshua Douglas tells NewsNation that conversations regarding whether or not Trump needs to evoke the 25th Amendment are likely occurring in Washington.

He explained that the 25th Amendment, added in 1967, defines what happens if a president becomes “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” The amendment allows the president to declare himself unable to do his job and empower the vice president temporarily.

Both Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush used this process before being sedated for surgery.

Alternatively, it gives the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet ability to deem the president “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office” and transfer power to the vice president, if the president refuses to do so himself. The President may later declare himself able and try to retake power.

