President Trump declares Sunday ‘National Day of Prayer’ amid coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON DC (WJW) — President Donald Trump declared Sunday, March 15, a National Day of Prayer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The President announced this declaration on Friday shortly after declaring the United States was in a state of emergency over the fast-spreading virus.

"In our times of greatest need, Americans have always turned to prayer to help guide us through trials and periods of uncertainty. As we continue to face the unique challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, millions of Americans are unable to gather in their churches, temples, synagogues, mosques, and other houses of worship. But in this time we must not cease asking God for added wisdom, comfort, and strength, and we must especially pray for those who have suffered harm or who have lost loved ones. I ask you to join me in a day of prayer for all people who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and to pray for God’s healing hand to be placed on the people of our Nation." President Donald Trump

The National Day of Prayer is usually held annually on the first Thursday of May, as designated by US Congress.