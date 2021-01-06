President Trump calls election fraudulent, tells protesters to go home in video

WASHINGTON (WJW)– As his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol, President Donald Trump released a video statement on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

“I know your pain. I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, everyone knows that, especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order,” Trump said.

The video was posted shortly after President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation and encouraged Trump to demand an end to the so-called siege.

“There’s never been a time like this where such a thing happened, where they could take it away from all of us, from me, from you, from all of us. It was a fraudulent election.”

