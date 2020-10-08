President Trump and Joe Biden will be remote at next presidential debate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Commission on Presidential Debates has decided the next debate will be virtual.

The debate will be held at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami, Florida.

Debate moderator, C-Span’s Steve Scully, and a town-hall style audience will be in Miami.

The president will be at the White House, where he is in quarantine since testing positive for coronavirus.

Vice President Joe Biden will also be live from a remote location that has yet to be announced.

He was live in Wilmington, Delaware during the Democratic National Convention.

