President Trump accepts GOP nomination for another term at Republican National Convention

WASHINGTON (CNN) — President Donald Trump accepted his party’s renomination for president Thursday night on the White House lawn during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention.

“I stand before you tonight honored by your support, proud of the extraordinary progress we have made together over the last four incredible years and brimming with confidence for the bright future we will build for America over the next four years,” he said.

Trump touched off his speech by recognizing people on the Gulf Coast who were in the path of Hurricane Laura: “We will always protect and care for each other.”

The President was introduced by his daughter, Ivanka Trump, who described him as “the people’s President,” a “champion of the American worker” and the voice for the “forgotten men and women of this country.”

Ivanka Trump said she was praying for families who are mourning the loss of a loved one due to the pandemic.

“The grief, sorrow, and anxiety during this time is felt by all,” she said. She argued that the President mobilized “the full force of government” to build “the most robust testing system in the world,” when Trump, in fact, told governors earlier this year to take the lead on testing as they begged him to use the federal government’s power to produce more testing supplies and personal protective equipment.

As Trump spoke Thursday night the nation had passed the grim milestone of more than 180,000 deaths as a result of Covid-19 and some 5.8 million US cases — more than anywhere else in the world. The President is expected to cast his response in glowing terms, highlighting efforts to produce a vaccine by the end of the year and the new announcement on Thursday that the administration is purchasing 150 million rapid tests that will be distributed across the country in partnership with Abbott Laboratories.

Multiple speakers, such as Vice President Mike Pence and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, have referred to the pandemic in the past tense during the convention. As of Thursday afternoon, more than 3,600 Americans had died during the three days of the convention– more than the number who died during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

