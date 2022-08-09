WASHINGTON (WCMH) – President Joe Biden plans to put pen to paper Tuesday on Intel’s most wanted legislation before it makes the jump into Ohio.

The CHIPS and Science Act, which has made the rounds in both the U.S. House and Senate since 2021, finally cleared both chambers of Congress at the end of July. The president announced shortly afterward that he intended to sign the bill into law in the White House’s Rose Garden.

The CHIPS Act has been cited by Intel as the one thing it needed before it would commit to “put shovels in the ground,” as CEO Pat Gelsinger said. The company has yet to set a new date for its groundbreaking ceremony in New Albany but has given every indication that a new date would be set after the president’s signature dried.

The legislation in its current form provides $52 billion in incentives and tax credits for semiconductor chip makers like Intel. The silicon giant already planned to spend around $20 billion to build a semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany, but would get an additional funding boost from CHIPS.

Several Ohio politicians, including Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, have voiced support for the CHIPS Act since Intel announced it was bringing a new semiconductor fabrication plant to Ohio.

“When you build these things, it’s going to be the gift that will keep on giving to Ohio for generations,” Husted told NBC4. “What Ohio has to prove is that we can build the supply chain that is second to none in the world and if we do that, we will win more and more investment, and more and more companies will come here. That’s why building out this whole ecosystem from a workforce point of view is critical to our success.”

Husted added the CHIPS Act could aid Intel and its plans, but also Ohio’s economy as a whole, attracting other businesses and more jobs.

“That may mean construction trade jobs, it could mean truck drivers, it can mean engineering technicians,” Husted said. “It’s so many aspects of the economy.”