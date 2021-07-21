President Joe Biden to visit Ohio Wednesday

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden just can’t quit Ohio — even if it rejected him in last year’s election.

The president travels to Cincinnati on Wednesday to push his economic policies. It’s the third visit of his presidency to Ohio, the only state Biden lost that he has visited multiple times as president.

Ohio was once an electoral prize that could decide who occupied the White House, but its embrace of Republicans has tightened over the past decade.

The visit is a testament to Biden’s belief that going straight to voters will help to cross a barbed political divide.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Trending Topics

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Download the FOX 8 weather app