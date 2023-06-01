COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WJW) – President Joe Biden appears to be OK after a big fall at the U.S. Air Force Academy commencement.

The president appeared to trip over a black sandbag that was on the stage. Nexstar news crews said the president fell hard.

Air Force officials helped him up, and President Biden stayed through the end of the ceremony.

President Biden on Thursday thanked U.S. Air Force Academy graduates for choosing “service over self” but said they now have the “great privilege” of leading in a world that will only get more confusing in the years to come.

“Graduates, you made a noble choice to lead a life of service. Now you also shoulder a great privilege and a mighty responsibility. Leadership, yeah leadership.”

“In the years ahead, your airmen and guardians are going to look to you for guidance and inspiration because the world is going to get more confusing,” he added. “They’ll put their trust in you. You, in turn, must strive to always be worthy of their confidence.”