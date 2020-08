President Donald Trump’s brother Robert hospitalized

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 09: Republican president-elect Donald Trump hugs his brother Robert Trump after delivering his acceptance speech at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of November 9, 2016 in New York City. Donald Trump defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Donald Trump, is hospitalized in New York, the White House confirmed Friday.

Trump is expected to visit his brother Friday in New York, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

“Can confirm the report that the President’s brother is hospitalized,” deputy press secretary Judd Deere told CNN.

The news was first reported by ABC News.

