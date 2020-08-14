President Donald Trump’s brother Robert hospitalized

(CNN) — Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Donald Trump, is hospitalized in New York, the White House confirmed Friday.
Trump is expected to visit his brother Friday in New York, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.
“Can confirm the report that the President’s brother is hospitalized,” deputy press secretary Judd Deere told CNN.
The news was first reported by ABC News.
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- When will new unemployment benefits start flowing? It may take a while…
- Spruce Up Your Home
- Sip on Summer
- Emergency pet food pantry holding free one-day curbside pick-up event for dog, cat owners in need
- How Stress Affects Your Heart