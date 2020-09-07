President Donald Trump to hold Labor Day press conference

President Donald Trump is set to hold a Labor Day press conference to talk about jobs and the economy.

He tweeted the announcement Monday morning, saying:

“Will be having a Labor Day News Conference today at the White House, 1:00 P.M. Jobs number, and the Economic comeback, are looking GREAT. Happy Labor Day!”

Will be having a Labor Day News Conference today at the White House, 1:00 P.M. Jobs number, and the Economic comeback, are looking GREAT. Happy Labor Day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2020

Thursday, it was reported that fewer than one million people filed new unemployment claims over the past week. Nationally, initial jobless claims were 881,000, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

About 13.3 million people in the country continue to claim jobless benefits.

In Ohio, 18,719 people filed initial unemployment claims, according to statistics from The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).

That’s in addition to 339,957 continued jobless claims in the state.

ODJFS reports that’s 436,345 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: