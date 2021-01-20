Live: President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania to leave White House, appear at sendoff before inauguration

(WJW) — President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will leave the White House Wednesday morning, hours before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

The Trumps are set to leave the White House on Marine One before arriving at Joint Base Andrews.

The Associated Press reports that there will be a sendoff with a red carpet, a military band and a 21-gun salute.

Guests have been invited, but it is unclear how many will attend. Vice President Mike Pence plans to skip the event, citing the logistical challenges of getting from the air base to the inauguration ceremonies.

The Trumps will board Air Force One and head to Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, where he will retire with a small group of former White House aides.

Trump, twice impeached, is the first president in modern history to not attend the inauguration of a successor. He’s also not participated in several other presidential traditions surrounding a peaceful transition of power.

On his last day in office, Trump granted pardons and commuted sentences for 143 people, including former chief strategist Steve Bannon and rapper Lil Wayne.

He also released a 20-minute farewell address, in which he said: “Four years ago, we launched a great national effort to rebuild our country, to renew its spirit, and to restore the allegiance of this government to its citizens. We did what we came here to do and so much more.”

He also thanked his wife, Melania, the rest of his family and Vice President Mike Pence, along with the Secret Service, other military and law enforcement.

He addressed the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol following his speech to a crowd of supporters. The breach disrupted Congressional proceedings to certify the electoral vote and resulted in five deaths.

“All Americans were horrified by the assault on our capitol. Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated. Now more than ever, we must rally around our shared values,” Trump said.

Trump did not address President-elect Joe Biden or Vice President-elect Kamala Harris by name in the speech.

“We extend our best wishes and we also want them to have luck, a very important word,” Trump said.