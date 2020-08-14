President Donald Trump calls afternoon press conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) – President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a press conference at the White House at 1 p.m. Friday.

He is expected to travel to see his brother Robert, who is hospitalized in New York. There is no word on his condition.

No agenda has been released for the briefing, but it is expected to be similar to some of the mid-week briefings he has held focused on his 2020 opponent Joe Biden.

He also spoke yesterday about the United States Postal Service and coronavirus.

The U.S. has passed 167-thousand coronavirus deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 5.2 million people have been sickened with coronavirus in America.

The president said Thursday he is not approving more funding for USPS because he doesn’t want a mail-in vote.

“If we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money,” Trump told host Maria Bartiromo on Thursday. “That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting; they just can’t have it.”