Trump wins Kentucky, Biden takes Vermont

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A contentious race for the White House between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden comes to an end Tuesday night, but we may need to wait on the results.

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the presidency this year.

Of the first states with polls to close, Trump won Kentucky and Biden won Vermont.

The first polls in the country close at 6 p.m. in Indiana and Kentucky, followed by five more states, including Florida, at 7 p.m. Polling locations in Ohio, North Carolina and West Virginia close at 7:30 p.m. We’ll have to wait until 11 p.m. ET for California to close. There are a few states that opted for an all vote-by-mail format.

While local boards of elections across the country will start posting election results, it could take days before the results are official.

In Ohio, for example, mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than the day before Election Day and received by the county board of elections no later than 10 days after the election. County boards of elections must be open to the public for seven days following Election Day to allow voters to resolve any issues with their absentee ballot. For the first time in a general election, every county board of elections must attempt to contact a person who had an issue with their absentee ballot by phone or e-mail.

